Wärtsilä Fit4Power Solution to Deliver Significant Fuel & Emission Savings

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply a conversion package featuring the company’s Fit4Power radical derating solution for the containership ‘ONE Maestro’. The Fit4Power solution optimises the power output from the ship’s engine, thereby reducing fuel consumption by on average, approximately 13 percent. This will, in turn, reduce emissions. The conversion is also expected to extend the operational life of the vessel. The ship is owned by Ocean Network Express (ONE) and managed by ONESEA Solutions Pte Ltd. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in Q1 2025.

MV ONE Maestro is a 6700 TEU containership designed and powered for speeds up to 27 knots. The vessel is currently operating at more fuel-efficient, reduced speeds in alignment with regulatory requirements, such as the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII). Its optimal performance will be further enhanced by Wärtsilä’s Fit4Power solution which will equip the vessel with a leaner, healthier engine through technical adjustments, such as reduced bore size. Engine efficiency is expected to improve, and the ship’s CII compliance can be extended by approximately four years. Annual CO2 savings are estimated at approximately 4,000 tons. Furthermore, cylinder lubrication oil consumption is reduced.

“Wärtsilä's Fit4Power derating solution aligns with ONE’s operational needs. By optimising engine power output while reducing fuel consumption, Wärtsilä is supporting ONE to achieve our sustainability goals without compromising performance. This technology represents a practical approach to extending our vessel's CII compliance as we continue to enhance our fleet operations. ONE will continue to invest in innovative technologies and our fleet, as we work towards our long-term sustainability goals.” says Hiroki Tsujii, Global Chief Officer, Head of Product and Network Division, Ocean Network Express Pte Ltd.

The conversion scope will include the supply of two new turbochargers as well as Wärtsilä’s Intelligent Combustion Control (ICC) system. The integrated technologies will be supported via Wärtsilä’s Data Collection Unit (WDCU), enabling cloud-based services and remote monitoring to optimise operability, fuel economy, and periodic maintenance. The package will also feature both Wärtsilä’s unique Expert Insight, a digital predictive maintenance service, and remote operational support. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in June of this year.

“In just 25 years, shipping has a goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050. Therefore, operators need to use all the tools in the toolbox to ensure that this transformation happens as quickly as possible. Improving engine efficiency – with solutions such as our Fit4Power solution – provides a valuable way for the industry to accelerate the decarbonisation journey of the existing fleet today," says Stefan Wiik, Vice President, Parts & Field Service – Wärtsilä Marine.

Wärtsilä’s Fit4Power solution is a key element in the company’s committed strategy to support decarbonised shipping. Since its launch to the commercial market in Spring 2023, Wärtsilä has already retrofitted 17 vessels with the solution, with several more planned for delivery. With decarbonisation high on the maritime agenda, Wärtsilä continues to see great interest in the market for more conversions with Fit4Power.