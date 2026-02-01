WalWil Starts Operations at Gothenburg International Auto & RoRo Terminal

Today marks the official start of Wallenius Wilhelmsen operating the Gothenburg International Auto & RoRo Terminal (GIART), a milestone that lays the groundwork for developing a regional hub and enhancing both our logistics network and the port’s capacity to deliver efficient, integrated logistics solutions.

The Port of Gothenburg—Scandinavia’s leading hub for vehicle handling—holds a prime strategic position and plays a crucial role in linking the Nordic region with key global markets across Asia, North America, Africa, Australia, and Northern Europe.

Our aim in operating GIART is to form a partnership with the Port of Gothenburg, acting as an integrated supply chain partner and making GIART a go-to hub for all carriers and customers.

“When we were awarded the contract, we talked about a strategic milestone for our network and a shared ambition to co-create a Scandinavian hub. Today, that vision becomes reality. With GIART now fully operational, we are ready to deliver reliable, efficient and innovative services for all. These services will strengthen supply chains across the region,” says John Felitto, COO Logistics Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

“We are very optimistic about Wallenius Wilhelmsen's ability to continue developing the car terminal at the Port of Gothenburg. The company has presented a strong business plan and has credibly demonstrated how they will achieve the volume targets they have committed to and operate a competitive terminal with a customer-centric approach,” says Göran Eriksson, CEO at the Port of Gothenburg.

The terminal offers full RoRo and terminal handling services, with phased upgrades planned to expand value-added processing. Sustainability is built in from day one, including EV charging infrastructure and energy-efficient systems.

GIART has two quay positions, 240,000 square meters of terminal space, rail connectivity, and PDI (Pre-Delivery Inspection) facilities and other equipment.

The contract formally commences today and runs for 12 years, providing long-term stability and a platform for continued investment in capabilities, sustainability and value?added services.