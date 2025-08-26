Wallem Launches Vessel IT Security and Management Services

[By: Wallem Group]

Wallem Group, a leading global maritime partner, has launched a suite of support and consultancy services to protect IT systems onboard its clients’ vessels from disruption. Its new Vessel IT Security and Management Services (VITS) offer comprehensive support to enable smooth, secure and efficient IT at sea in an increasingly digitalised and regulated maritime world.

VITS have been developed with a ship's entire digital ecosystem in mind – from its business networks to the Internet of Things (IoT) systems on which operations and humans rely. It includes six management and security services to help keep vessel IT systems up and running, and minimise cyber threats.

Wallem VITS offer continuous Servicedesk Support to customers from experts in vessel IT. When necessary, enquiries are escalated to specialist in-depth service teams. A Remote Vessel Infra Support service swiftly resolves IT issues from shore. In more complex cases, Wallem offers Onboard Vessel IT Support, deploying engineers to the ship to offer hands-on assistance with IT infrastructure, system upgrades, health checks and troubleshooting.

“The VITS suite is Wallem’s comprehensive response to shipping’s advancing digitalisation, and the critical role IT reliability plays in maritime operations,” said Steve Whitby, Group IT & Technology Director, Wallem Group. “Ship owners increasingly seek efficiencies from remote IT support, remote management, and remote monitoring of vessel operations. Securing these benefits requires deep IT knowledge and long-standing maritime experience. VITS delivers these core specialised services.”

Shipping’s growing reliance on IT explained why the other three service modules in VITS focus on cyber security, added Whitby. “Modern vessel operations demand connected IT infrastructure, but this can expose outdated onboard systems and virus signatures, hardware performance issues, and deficiencies in data back-up and IT support. Owners must secure networks, onboard systems, and data against ransomware, phishing, and unauthorised access. VITS offers tailored services to safeguard vessel IT.”

VITS includes a Vulnerability Management service, through which the Wallem team scans shipboard computers annually to identify vulnerabilities, then applies patches and security-hardening measures remotely to ensure the vessel's IT remains secure and compliant. Its Advanced Endpoint Protection, meanwhile, is a signatureless security service that uses machine learning and behavioural analysis to defend systems against zero-day attacks and evolving threats. Critical systems are safeguarded by an Enhanced Backup Service, which is activated in the event of a cyber-attack or hardware failure. It features a network-based back-up vault with integrated virus protection, remote monitoring and restoration support. VITS also offers a Security Benchmark Service, reporting on security gaps, compliance shortfalls and best practice.

For more information, including VITS case studies, visit http://wallem.com/services/ vessel-it-services.