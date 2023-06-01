Wallem Group Celebrates its 120th Anniversary

John-Kaare Aune, Wallem Group CEO at the 120th anniversary event in Hong Kong

[By: Wallem Group]

Wallem Group, a leading global maritime partner, is marking its 120th-anniversary year with a programme of events in Europe and Asia, during which the company will celebrate its rich history and look ahead to the future of shipping.



Established by Haakon J. Wallem in 1903 in Shanghai, China as shipbroking and chartering firm Wallem & Co., the company became the world’s first third-party ship manager in 1908 when it was appointed to manage sisterships SS Chingtufu and SS Tsinanfu, both employed in the coal trade on the Chinese coast.



Today, Wallem Group is established throughout Asia and in Europe, while its extensive portfolio incorporates ship and crew management, a range of technical and commercial services and ship agency – including project cargo and cruise ship agency.



Nigel Hill, Chairman of the Board at Wallem Group, commented: “I was lucky enough to be invited to Wallem’s 100th-anniversary celebration and recall being impressed by the company’s history. It is no mean feat to have survived the turmoil of the 20th century, world wars and financial crashes – and to still be thriving now during digital and technological revolution. Reaching 120 years in this industry is something to be proud of and well worth celebrating.”



Wallem inaugurated its state-of-the-art Maritime Training Centre in Manila, Philippines in 2022, featuring a full mission bridge simulator, engine room simulator and liquid cargo handling simulators. The company’s sustained investment in high-quality crew training– in addition to its work promoting seafarer welfare – reflects its belief that, in the maritime industry, “the future is human.”



John-Kaare Aune, Wallem Group CEO, said: “Wallem’s 120th-anniversary year offers an opportunity to celebrate and reflect on the company’s long and diverse history, but it is equally important that we look towards the future. Despite the excitement surrounding autonomous vessels and automated processes, which undoubtedly have a significant role to play in shipping, the future of maritime is still very much human – and our commitment to seafarer training and welfare stems from this conviction.”



The first of Wallem’s 120th-anniversary events took place in Hong Kong in April with events in Oslo, Singapore, and Shanghai to follow in June, September, and December, respectively.

