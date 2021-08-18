Wallem Appoints New Managing Director, Ship Agency for Indochina

As part of efforts to expand its global reach and enhance its regional service offering, Wallem Group has appointed Leonard Tui as Managing Director, Ship Agency for Indochina.

Tui joins Wallem from Höegh Autoliners, bringing with him 17 years’ experience in maritime operations and logistics management. In his previous role as Head of Operations at Höegh’s Tokyo office, Tui oversaw the East Asian, Southeast Asian and Oceanian markets, serving 15 countries, 141 third-party logistics suppliers, 32 agencies and 43 regular ports.

Having previously worked at United Airlines, Tui also possesses experience in logistics operations for the aviation industry. Since 2015, he has been a member of the board of directors at the International Propeller Club of Japan.

“Leonard brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this important role and has an exceptional track record in growing business and driving operational excellence,” says Dickson Chin, Managing Director, Ship Agency, Wallem Group. “Our primary aim at Wallem is to provide our customers with the outstanding service they have come to expect – and I am sure that Leonard’s expertise and knowledge will help us bring that service to the next level.”

