Wärtsilä to Supply Systems for Very Large Ethane Carriers in China

Wärtsilä to Supplie Systems for Pacific Gas of Hong Kong

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply systems for four new Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC) vessels. These ships are being built for Pacific Gas of Hong Kong by Jiangnan Shipyard in China. The order was booked into Wärtsilä’s order intake in February 2023.

This latest order strengthens Wärtsilä’s position as a market leader for systems of this type for large ethane carriers. The company’s depth of experience was cited as a key consideration in the award of this contract.

The new VLECs are mainly designed to transport ethane, and will use ethane as fuel. In addition to the Cargo Handling and Fuel Gas Supply systems, Wärtsilä will provide basic and detailed engineering services, supervision, and commissioning at the yard. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard during the first half of 2024, and the first vessel is expected to commence commercial operations in autumn 2025.

“The aim with all our products is to secure good quality and functionality that supports optimal operations for the vessel, while adding value to the customer’s business. Our track record speaks for itself, and this contract further extends our market position,” says Harald Øverland, Sales Manager, Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply Systems, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

