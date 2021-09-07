Wärtsilä to Supply Cargo Handling System for New LNG Bunkering Vessel

Image caption: Fratelli Cosulich LNG Bunker vessel. © Fratelli Cosulich LNG

[By: Wärtsilä]

The technology group Wärtsilä has been awarded a contract to supply a complete cargo handling system for a new LNG bunkering vessel. The ship is being built at the Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering shipyard in China for Fratelli Cosulich S.p.A, the Italy based shipping group. The contract with Wärtsilä Gas Solutions was booked in August.

LNG is well established as a viable marine fuel, and it continues to be increasingly adopted as an important contributor to lowering global exhaust emission levels. The Wärtsilä system selected for this 8,200 cbm capacity bunkering vessel includes a complete engineering, design and equipment supply package for the cargo handling system, including a loading and discharge system, a boil-off gas (BOG) management control and integrated fuel supply system, as well as the custody transfer and bunkering transfer systems.

“Developing the LNG infrastructure is a key area for us, and we are very pleased to team up with an experienced and market-leading supplier such as Wartsila Gas Solutions for the design and delivery of the cargo system. We fully trust that their competence will secure a reliable and robust design for us,” commented Andrea Cosulich, President at Fratelli Cosulich LNG.

“The adoption of LNG as marine fuel in increasing, which is having a positive effect on the demands for new LNG bunkering vessels. This is good news for shipyard like SOE, where gas carriers and LNG vessels is a core segment, and we are very pleased to continue our relationship with Wärtsila Gas Solutions on delivering these vessels to the highest standards,” said Gao Wenbao, CEO of the CIMC SOE shipyard.

“Our experience in small-scale LNG applications and LNG bunkering design is unmatched, and this latest order endorses Wärtsilä’s position as the market leader in this segment. We are pleased to continue our work in supporting the development of Italy’s LNG fuel supply for shipping, and promoting sustainability throughout the marine industry,” said Pål Steinnes, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä equipment will be delivered commencing in 2022, and the ship is expected to start commercial operations in 2023. It will probably operate around Italy’s coastline in the Mediterranean Sea.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are the handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through a focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalisation.

