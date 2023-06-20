Wärtsilä Simulator Selected for Upgrading of NSB Group’s Training

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä will supply its state-of-the-art simulator to global maritime service company NSB Group. The simulator will be installed in NSB’s Maritime Training Centre in Buxtehude, Germany as part of a technical upgrade for the centre. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in February 2023.

The simulator will feature the latest versions of Wärtsilä’s Navi-Trainer professional simulation software, as well as the latest NACOS Platinum bridge systems which include multi-pilot workstations for Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS), radar and conning applications. The simulator is combined with a high-performance visualisation system, modern Interactive Bridge Information Display (IBID) technology, a 55-inch (1.4-metre) voyage planning table connected to the main bridge, a video and audio recording and playback system, as well as a new sound system.

"This upgrade will help us practice 'what-if' scenarios to meet our high standards in shipping and our ability to respond and improve in a very personalised way to meet the needs of our customers. Wärtsilä’s simulator makes it possible to connect different training centres in a way that has never been done before. After the first opening in 2007, we now again have a sophisticated stand-alone training facility," commented Tim Ponath, NSB’s CEO.

"The skills shortage is a real issue facing the maritime industry today. Since COVID-19, many have left the industry and new recruits are not coming in fast enough to replace them. It’s clear we need to be able to get mariners up to speed quickly and ensure they undergo robust training to maintain high standards," said Johan Ekvall, Head of Product Simulation & Training, Wärtsilä. "NSB Group does great work in bridging this gap and delivering enriching training programmes to students across shipping."

Evgeny Vdovin, Director, Port Optimisation and Simulation, Wärtsilä added: "It's exactly for this reason that we, at Wärtsilä, are pleased to support NSB Group with their commitment to safety, training and education by providing the vital technology that is helping to shape the crews of tomorrow."

The new simulator complies with DNV Standard 0029 for maritime training centres. It will be used for the further training of officers, for briefings and familiarisation, and to prepare seafarers for promotions. The courses are designed to accommodate both NSB personnel and external trainees.

