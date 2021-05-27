Wärtsilä Selected to Supply World’s Largest bioLNG Production Plant

The biogas liquefaction plant will extend the existing bioLNG production plant at Fiborgtangen, Skogn. © Wärtsilä

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply a biogas liquefaction plant to Norway-based Biokraft, a subsidiary of the Scandinavian Biogas Group and a major player in the global biogas market. The 25 tons per day capacity plant will extend an existing bioLNG production plant at Skogn in Norway, also supplied by Wärtsilä, to a combined total of 50 tons per day making it by far the largest facility of its kind in the world. This latest order was placed with Wärtsilä in April 2021.

The market for liquefied biogas continues to expand along with the increase in global efforts to restrict the use of fossil fuels. BioLNG is an abundant renewable energy source that is used as ‘green’ fuel in transportation, industrial, and marine applications.

“Wärtsilä’s latest mixed refrigerant – MR – technology used in our liquefaction plants is extremely reliable, and offer the lowest operating costs for liquefying biogas. We are proud to have once again been selected by Biokraft since it represents a clear endorsement of customer satisfaction,” said Maria Ortiz, Sales Manager, Biogas Solutions in Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in May 2022.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalization.

