Wärtsilä Renews Maintenance Agreement with Norway’s Höegh LNG Fleet

Höegh Arctic Lady

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a five-year renewal of its existing Maintenance Agreement with Norway’s Höegh LNG Fleet Management (HLNG). The renewed agreement includes the delivery of spare parts and field maintenance services, as well as Wärtsilä’s latest digital solutions and extends the value-adding cooperation between the two companies. The order was included in Wärtsilä’s order book in December 2022.

The agreement covers maintenance on the Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines installed on ten vessels, nine operating as Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs). One of these FSRUs, the ‘Höegh Esperanza’, is currently being used to supply gas to the new LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven, Germany

The scope of the agreement includes digital solutions such as Wärtsilä’s unique Expert Insight predictive maintenance service¬, Remote Operational Support, Data-driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning, and fluids management service. Also included is the use of a new collaboration app. The app makes communication between HLNG’s technical crew and Wärtsilä experts easy and manages all necessary reporting. HLNG has direct access to the Wärtsilä Expertise Centres, providing support and guidance round-the-clock.

“We recognize Wärtsilä as a technology leader in developing efficiency-based solutions that support decarbonization efforts, an important target for our company. We see this renewed agreement as providing a solid foundation for continued cooperation and a partnership for joint projects towards decarbonized operations,” says Nils Jakob Hasle, SVP, Head of Fleet Management at Höegh LNG.

“Renewal of the earlier agreement is an endorsement of its value to our customer. It also positions Wärtsilä to continue to support Höegh LNG on its decarbonization and digital development journey. Expert Insight and the remote support services offered enable issues to be resolved proactively without having to have the physical presence of a service engineer. These services also lessen the environmental footprint and address concerns regarding cyber security,” says Henrik Wilhelms, Director of Agreement Sales at Wärtsilä.

HLNG is a long-time customer of Wärtsilä, and the two companies have collaborated on various projects to improve efficiencies and reduce emissions.



