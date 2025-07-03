Colombian Navy Captures Unmanned Nacro-Sub with Starlink Connection



While the use of low-profile so-called narco-subs has become common, the Colombian Navy reports it has intercepted the first long-distance vessel designed to operate remotely with a Starlink satellite connection. It is believed to be the first example found in South America, although a few other drones have already been reported by the Indian police and in the Mediterranean.

The Colombian Navy announced the seizure today, July 3, reporting that it discovered the vessel in April in the Caribbean. At the time, it was not loaded with narcotics, and Agence France-Presse (AFP) quotes sources speculating the drone sub was on a test run.

Details of the sub carried by the Colombian media highlight that the Navy said the vessel would have the capacity for 1.5 tons of cocaine and a range of up to 800 miles. It was outfitted with two antennas, one located on the upper deck and surrounded by fiberglass protection, and connected to a Starlink modem for satellite communications. In addition, there were two surveillance cameras aboard, with one to monitor the vessel’s path and the other monitoring the engine of the sub.

AFP reports that the South American drug cartels have been working for at least seven years on developing advanced narco-subs and specifically with the goal of unmanned operations. It says the first vessel found with a Starlink connection was apprehended by the Indian police in November 2024. Several unmanned boats have also been seized in the Mediterranean, but they were being used for short-distance coastal trips.

Narco-subs have been in use for decades by the cartels, which have grown both more sophisticated and brazen in their smuggling efforts. AFP reports one sub was detected traveling from Colombia bound for Australia. When it was seized in November 2024, it was loaded with five tons of cocaine.

Typically, the vessels are operated by anywhere from one to three crewmembers. AFP points out that by removing the crew, it also eliminates the possibility of capture and cooperating with the authorities.

Admiral Ricardo Rozo of the Colombian Navy said they have been carefully examining the drone sub. He said they believe the vessel belongs to Colombia’s largest drug cartel, the Gulf Clan.

During the press event, they reported seizing 2,326 tons of narcotics in the first six months of 2025 in an international cooperation involving 62 countries. The largest portion of the seizures was heroin, but also included cocaine, marijuana, hashish, and methamphetamines.

