Wärtsilä Reels in Another Fishing Vessel Order

The new pelagic purser/trawler will be the largest fishing vessel yet built by Karstensens Shipyard. It will be powered by Wärtsilä propulsion solutions. © Karstensens Shipyard By The Maritime Executive 09-30-2020 08:53:11

The technology group Wärtsilä’s experience and track-record in delivering efficient and sustainable solutions for fishing sector vessels has again been recognised with another important order. The Danish shipbuilder Karstensens Shipyard has awarded Wärtsilä the contract to deliver the main propulsion machinery for an 89 metres long pelagic purser/trawler being built for Faroe Islands based Christian i Grótinum, a leading North Atlantic fishing group. The order was booked in July this year.

Karstensens Shipyard specialises in designing and building sophisticated fishing vessels, and this new ship will be the largest built by the yard to date. It will be powered by a Wärtsilä 31 main engine, which has received recognition from Guinness World Records as being the world’s most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine.

“Efficiency and sustainability are essential in today’s operating environment, and these values are emphasised with this vessel through the combination of Karstensens’ design and Wärtsilä’s highly efficient solutions,” says Jens Karlsson, General Manager, Area Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

“This newbuild promises to set a new standard for pelagic fishing vessels. We required the latest propulsion technology, and Wärtsilä has such a strong reference list in delivering state-of-the-art solutions that they were the obvious partner for us to select,” says Mr Bogi Rasmussen, Skipper & Owner of Karstensens Shipyard.

In addition to the main engine, Wärtsilä will also supply a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system for reducing nitrogen oxide emissions, the shaft generator, a two-speed gear with power take-off (PTO) function, the shafting, a controlled pitch propeller (CPP), and Wärtsilä’s ProTouch propulsion control system. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in mid-2021, and the vessel is expected to be delivered in January 2022.

Wärtsilä propulsion systems have been developed to provide outstanding reliability, low operating costs, environmental friendliness, easy installation/integration, and intuitive operating control. Wärtsilä has a wealth of hydrodynamic expertise dating back to 1903 and has served the global fishing fleet with more than 20,000 installations.

