Wärtsilä Optimizes Cargo Operations for Four Knutsen OAS Vessels

Knutsen OAS LNGC ©Knutsen OAS

[By: Wärtsilä]

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a service agreement with the Norway based fleet operator Knutsen OAS. The contract covers the reliquefaction plant for four LNG Carrier vessels, and is designed to optimise their day-to-day operational performance. The signing took place in March 2022.

The scope of the agreement includes Wärtsilä’s digital Operim (Operational Performance Improvement & Monitoring) system. This provides real-time data on Wärtsilä’s onboard equipment, thus enabling expert management and control to deliver cost-savings and more efficient operations. Wärtsilä will also provide expert technical support, as well as servicing and spare parts support.

“The digital and technical support provided by Wärtsilä are expected to be extremely valuable to us. Having the cargo plant operating at optimal performance at all times will both increase efficiency and reduce our maintenance costs,” says Bjørn Hagland Hansen, Fleet Manager LNG, Knutsen OAS Shipping AS.

“We are able to monitor the equipment in real-time, and have a daily dialogue with the ships’ crews to ensure the best possible performance and deliver any necessary troubleshooting advice. We have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Knutsen, and this agreement strengthens our collaboration even further,” says Sharique Sayed, Business Development Manager, Services, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions

Wärtsilä will also provide advice on maintenance of the reliquefaction plant and supply spare parts during dry-docking of the vessels. The agreement will enter into effect from June 2022 and is valid for 5 years.

Service agreements are a central element within Wärtsilä’s lifecycle support approach to serving its customers with solutions that enhance their competitiveness and business performance.

