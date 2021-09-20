Wärtsilä Cloud Simulation Now on OTG’s Ocean Learning Platform

Wärtsilä Voyage’s Cloud Simulation Solution is now available on maritime knowledge provider Ocean Technologies Group’s (OTG) Ocean Learning Platform. Copyright: Wärtsilä

The leading provider of smart Simulation and Training Solutions, Wärtsilä Voyage’s Cloud Simulation Solution is now available on maritime knowledge provider Ocean Technologies Group’s (OTG) Ocean Learning Platform. This includes instructor-led interactive simulation training, automated assessment solutions, and a growing library of self-directed simulation exercises suitable for a wide range of Deck and Engineering learning pathways. It is immediately available to a combined customer pool of over 3,000 shipping companies and training centres, plus over a million seafarers, making training, assessment, and certification possible any time, and from anywhere in the world.

Conversely, Wärtsilä Voyage simulation users will gain access to the Ocean Learning Platforms exemplary online user experience and a wide range of tools to plan, deliver, and report on seafarer training. These include virtual classrooms for remote collaboration in mission brief and debrief, rapid e-learning allowing users to quickly create, publish and distribute e-learning content from within the Ocean Learning Platform (OLP), and the industry’s broadest library of maritime training content found in the Ocean Learning Library.

The two companies had announced their strategic partnership earlier this year in February to share their expertise and resources and provide all maritime learning stakeholders – shipping companies, maritime training providers, manning agencies and seafarers – with a unique end-to-end learning platform by bringing all stakeholders together in one ecosystem that enables seamless collaboration and growth.

“In just six months since our collaboration was announced, we have been able to bring our innovative teams together to design, plan and deliver a truly unique solution that combines our complementary technologies to provide tangible benefits to maritime training – accessibility, flexibility, cost efficiencies, and importantly, new possibilities such as bringing advanced simulation-based training closer to the flow of work,” said Neil Bennett, Business Development Director, Global Simulation, Wärtsilä Voyage.

The experiential learning platform aims to provide the industry with the broadest and most comprehensive range of maritime specific digital learning solutions available under one roof.

Convenient and cost-effective way to close skill gaps

With online access to both instructor-led simulator training and self-directed simulated scenarios, Wärtsilä Voyage’s Cloud Simulation reduces the cost and time, creating immediate and tangible benefits for all stakeholders alike.

“It represents another important incremental step towards creating a more connected maritime learning ecosystem, bringing stakeholders closer together and consolidating more seafarers learning data all in one place for performance analysis and insights,” added Bennett.

Enabling transition into the digital future

As the industry rapidly moves towards digitalisation and decarbonisation, the platform also aims to support mariners to continually and conveniently upgrade their competence in a commercially viable way. Smart solutions and green technology will flat if mariners are not trained properly to handle the new systems and processes. And providing high-quality training and assessment using only traditional techniques will pose a significant commercial challenge.

“This is just the beginning of a very exciting and potentially game-changing collaboration that can help to support developing more competent, efficient, safer, and environmentally aware mariners able to succeed in our rapidly changing, digitised maritime industry,” said Bennett.

