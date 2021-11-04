Wärtsilä and Simon Møkster Shipping to Study Ammonia and LNG Dual-Fuel

Wärtsilä and Simon Møkster personnel leading the feasibility study. From left: Piero Zoglia, Asbjørn Esperø, Cato Esperø, Tom Karlsen, Anne Jorunn Møkster, Trond Larsen. © Simon Møkster

[By: Wärtsilä]

The technology group Wärtsilä and Norway based Simon Møkster Shipping have signed a collaboration agreement to carry out a feasibility study on utilising ammonia as the main fuel in dual-fuel engines where LNG is the alternative fuel. The aim is to demonstrate the feasibility of converting vessels for dual ammonia – LNG operation, and that it can be carried out safely and efficiently. The agreement was signed in October 2021.

“We are excited to join Wärtsilä in this project. We see this as a step towards meeting our targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and our ambition is to cut our fleet’s CO2 emissions by 40 percent by 2030. By 2050 we expect to reach net-zero carbon emissions,” says Anne Jorunn Møkster, Owner and CEO Simon Møkster.

“Decarbonisation is central to the future of shipping, and Wärtsilä is totally committed to helping our customers achieve this goal. This collaboration agreement represents further evidence of this commitment. We are leading the way towards the adoption of alternative cleaner future marine fuels through extensive testing and research, and we see ammonia as an extremely promising option,” says Cato Esperø, Head of Sales Norway, Wärtsilä.

The testing will be carried out on the ‘Stril Pioneer’, an offshore supply vessel (OSV) currently operating with Wärtsilä 32DF dual-fuel engines using LNG as the primary fuel. Simon Møkster has been one of the pioneers in the use of LNG as a marine fuel, adding the ‘Stril Pioneer’ to its fleet in 2003. By using a blend of ammonia and LNG, emissions of CO2 from the combustion process will be considerably reduced.

Simon Møkster Shipping AS is a supplier of modern offshore support vessels with high quality specifications, designed for operations in harsh weather conditions. The company's head office is located in Stavanger, Norway and main operational area is the North- and the Barents Sea. Møkster has a fleet of 17 vessels and approximately 500 employees onshore and offshore. Simon Møkster Shipping is 100% owned by the Møkster family. Møkster has a long term perspective for both ownership and chartering activities. Strong focus on health, safety, environment and quality are fundamental for all of Møksters activities.

