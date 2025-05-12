Wärtsilä and Megatugs Forge Strategic Alliance

[By Wärtsilä Underwater Services and Megatugs]



Wärtsilä Underwater Services, a global leader in marine technology and services, has entered into a strategic partnership with Megatugs, a renowned Greek maritime services provider, to strengthen and expand underwater solutions for the global shipping industry. This collaboration will enhance efficiency, sustainability, and operational reliability for vessel operators worldwide.

The partnership between Wärtsilä Underwater Services team and Megatugs will combine expertise, resources, and cutting-edge technology to provide high-quality underwater maintenance and repair solutions. With a focus on minimizing downtime and reducing costs for shipowners and operators, the joint effort aims to set new industry standards below the waterline. From propulsion systems to rudders, hull- and scrubber system inspections and maintenance up to full size salvage and emergency repairs, our partnership covers full year, 24X7 support.

A Synergistic Approach to Marine Maintenance

By leveraging Wärtsilä’s extensive knowledge in shaft line and propulsion systems alongside Megatugs’ expertise in underwater services and salvage operations, this partnership will offer a more comprehensive and proactive approach to vessel maintenance. Key benefits include:

• Enhanced operational efficiency: Faster and more effective underwater maintenance, reducing vessel downtime.

• Sustainable solutions: Eco-friendly underwater cleaning and repair methods aligned with environmental regulations.

• Global coverage: Expanded service reach, ensuring rapid response times in critical locations.

• Innovative marine technology: Utilization of advanced tools and methodologies for precise underwater diagnostics and repairs.

Statements from Leadership

“Customer service is at the heart of everything we do. By joining forces with Megatugs, we’re enhancing our ability to respond swiftly to emergencies and support our clients wherever they operate” said William Winters at Managing Director at Wärtsilä Underwater Services.

"This partnership redefines underwater services, setting a new industry benchmark and ensuring seamless global support for shipowners and operators. Together, we’re delivering smarter, faster, and more sustainable solutions to keep vessels moving and businesses thriving," said Paul Xiradakis, Director of Megatugs.

