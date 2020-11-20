Wärtsilä 14 EU Compliant Engines Selected for Swiss Inland Ferries

The new CGN passenger ferries will operate cleanly and efficiently powered by Wärtsilä 14 engines. © Omega Architects B.V.

The technology group Wärtsilä has been selected to supply the engines and related emissions control after-treatment systems for two new passenger ferries being built for operation between Switzerland and France across Lake Geneva. The ferries are being built at the Shiptec AG yard in Switzerland for General Navigation Company (CGN), a Swiss ferry operator based in Lausanne. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in September 2020.

The high-speed Wärtsilä 14 engines chosen for this project are compliant with the stringent EU Stage V emissions standard for inland waterway vessels, which came into force in the EU earlier this year. The 60 metres long, 700 passenger capacity vessels will feature advanced hybrid energy and propulsion systems, for which the Wärtsilä 14 is a perfect match. High efficiency and environmental compliance were key factors in the selection of this engine.

“Environmental sustainability was strongly emphasised in the specifications for this newbuild project. We are, therefore, extremely pleased and proud that the Wärtsilä 14 engine was selected to provide the power and reliability needed, while complying with the EU Stage V emissions standard,” says Johan Penninga, Account Manager, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

“Minimising the emissions from their operations is of great importance to CGN, and these new vessels are designed to operate cleanly and efficiently. The Wärtsilä engine was chosen with these criteria very much in mind,” says Martin Einsiedler, Head of naval architecture and engineering at Shiptec.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery beginning in summer 2021, and the first vessel is expected to commence commercial operations in December 2022. The second ferry will be delivered approximately one year later.

The Wärtsilä 14 is the most compact engine in its power range in the marine market, serving both propulsion and auxiliary genset applications. The engine is an integral element within Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine vision for the future of shipping, whereby optimal efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability will be the key pillars in achieving and maintaining profitable operations for ship owners and operators around the world.

The Wärtsilä 14 high-speed engine is available in 12- and 16-cylinder configurations, having a power output between 749 and 1340 kWm in mechanical propulsion, and between 675 and 1155 kWe in auxiliary generating set and diesel-electric propulsion applications.

