Vuyk Engineering Embraces SSI ShipConstructor for Enhanced Design

[By: SSI Corporate]

Vuyk Engineering, a leader in one-off vessel and equipment designs and operational engineering, has announced its decision to adopt SSI's ShipConstructor software across its operations.

The agreement signifies a major step in Vuyk's commitment to delivering independent, innovative, and safe marine designs through the integration of cutting-edge digital technologies.

Vuyk Engineering, with long experience in design of vessels, equipment, and marine operations across multiple markets, will enhance its design and operational processes through the implementation of ShipConstructor.

The transition from its previous design tools to ShipConstructor is pivotal for Vuyk, enabling the company to leverage the digital twin and product model more effectively in current and future projects. Using ShipConstructor, Vuyk will achieve a more integrated design approach, encompassing digitalisation in General Arrangement plans, ship weight determination, and advanced 3D visualization.

Vuyk is currently working on several innovative projects, including the design of offshore wind vessels and the construction of multiple Trailing Suction Hopper Dredgers (TSHD), all of which will benefit significantly from the enhanced capabilities provided by ShipConstructor.

The software's advanced functionalities will allow Vuyk to integrate mechanical equipment design seamlessly into vessel design, streamline the handover of basic design information, and push the boundaries of 3D design and visualization, including the exploration of virtual reality (VR) for more immersive design reviews and 3D vessel classification.

SSI and its local partner NDAR have been instrumental in facilitating Vuyk Engineering's smooth transition to ShipConstructor, offering comprehensive training and support. This collaboration underscores the commitment of SSI to enable technical leadership and operational excellence in the shipbuilding industry.

"The adoption of ShipConstructor marks a significant milestone in our journey towards our digital transformation," said Sander Bot, Department Manager Vessel Design at Vuyk Engineering. "This transition not only enhances our design and operational capabilities but also aligns with our goal to always look for innovative solutions that meet our clients' unique needs. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership with SSI and NDAR opens up for us."

"We are proud to support Vuyk Engineering in its transition to ShipConstructor,” added Nick Danese, Founder and General Manager at NDAR. “Its forward-thinking approach and commitment to excellence make them a perfect fit for the advanced capabilities of ShipConstructor software."

"SSI is committed to supporting our clients in their digital transformation journeys," said David Males, Director of Business Development at SSI. "Vuyk Engineering's decision to implement ShipConstructor is a testament to their dedication to leveraging the latest technologies for enhanced ship design and construction.