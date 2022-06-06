VRS Range Expands to Accommodate on Board App Hosting

[By: Danelec Marine]

Leading Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) manufacturer and maritime Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure provider Danelec Marine is highlighting a new version of its field-proven two-way communication Vessel Remote Server (VRS) at Posidonia this week (stand #1.562). Ready for delivery now, VRS 003 is a cost-effective on-board data collection and processing solution connected to the DanelecConnect cloud platform where customers, OEMs and application companies can develop operational efficiencies, while improving safety and ensuring compliance.

Like the existing and established VRS 002, VRS 003 is a more robust, secure and cost-effective alternative to data handling than often expensive and difficult to use customised Virtual Private Networks (VPN). Ideal for fast installation aboard specialist vessels and fleets at the forefront of applying digitalisation to improve business and operational performance, VRS 003 ensures the availability and integrity of vessel data, which through analysis by powerful cloud-based applications can deliver the insight needed to optimise operations and minimise greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with stringent targets to 2030 and beyond.

Danelec’s new VRS variant accommodates more sensor data, extends VDR recording and includes an integrated 3-axis motion sensor to support future use-cases. Critically, it also enables developers to host applications locally, giving them greater control of customised services while mitigating the need to deal with on board hardware, remote updates, backups, running first-party infrastructure and dealing with data loss risks. By helping DanelecConnect application partners to better meet the specific performance monitoring and data analysis requirements of different customers, VRS 003 delivers more value to end users that see data as a tool for transformation.

Danelec’s new VRS has been developed in response to market demands and is offered in addition to the VRS 002, the cost-effective generic data handling solution already installed on more than 2500 vessels. While providing more capacity for data from more sensors and being targeted at vessels with complex digital demands, VRS 003 retains the plug and play nature established by the original VRS; it sits neatly between the VDR and vessel communications system, ready to make light work of sharing data from any sensors or operational technology on board without the need for human intervention.

“Leveraging smart shipping methodologies, where vessel and fleet data drives operational and business insight and decision making, is essential to reducing the environmental impact of the global shipping industry,” said Casper Jensen, CEO, Danelec Marine. “Paired with the DanelecConnect cloud platform and growing application suite, VRS 003 supports this by providing the ability to integrate seamlessly in the most demanding vessel IoT environment, while simplifying workflows and reducing the cost of gaining insight from the data it manages.”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.