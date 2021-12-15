Volvo Penta and Danfoss Power Solutions Partner on Electrification

Volvo Penta and Danfoss Editron working together on MHO&Co’s new Hybrid CTVs

[By: Volvo Penta]

Volvo Penta and Danfoss' Editron division have established a partnership agreement to take the industry’s electromobility development to the next level. The partnership will help both companies take the next steps in sustainable power solutions to deliver the highest quality futureproof technology to customers. This news supports the Volvo Group’s commitment to the Science Based Targets initiative, made in May 2020. This announcement laid out the company’s next steps in adjusting and futureproofing in line with the ambitions of the Paris Climate Agreement. Meanwhile, Danfoss is currently on an ambitious journey to become CO2 neutral in all of its global operations by 2030.

Developing a common approach

By leveraging their combined strengths, the two companies will work to optimize offerings to provide electromobility solutions for the marine industry. By cooperating on research and development activities, Volvo Penta and Danfoss’ Editron division will rapidly deliver robust, reliable, and efficient electrification packages to a broader part of the marine commercial market.

By working together from the design phase right through to installation, commissioning, and aftermarket support, the desire is to secure a totally seamless experience of the delivery of vessels. This joint approach – from sales to aftermarket – will make things easier for customers, operators, and yards in the future.

“We’re excited to officially join forces with Volvo Penta,” says Kimmo Rauma, vice president of Danfoss’ Editron division. “Ultimately, we want to create a sustainable solution and find the ideal fit for the market. The marine sector urgently requires zero-emission solutions that offer ultimate maneuverability, precision, and comfort capable of operating in robust commercial marine environments. Together, the two companies have the winning combination of skills and technology to create unique solutions and drive sustainability in the industries they operate in.”

A powerful pair

Danfoss’ Editron division is one of the leading manufacturers of electric and hybrid powertrain systems for heavy-duty and commercial vehicles and machines. The division’s Marine Business Unit focuses on delivering electric systems to ferries, workboats, and superyachts in the marine sector. While Volvo Penta is a world-leading supplier of power solutions to marine and industrial applications. Driven by innovation, close customer cooperation, and century-long experience, the company supplies comprehensive marine propulsion solutions that are made to move emotions, people, businesses, and societies.

“Our vision is to become a leader in sustainable power solutions, where we are driving transformation on land and at sea towards a more sustainable society,” explains Heléne Mellquist, President of Volvo Penta. “We are thrilled to announce this partnership! By leveraging the strengths of both our companies we will be able to support our customers' transformation journey by providing world-leading electrified solutions.”

A strong history

This isn’t the first time that Danfoss’ Editron division and Volvo Penta have cooperated. The pair have already teamed up on several world-first projects in the marine sector – including one of the UK’s first hybrid crew transfer vessels for long-term Danish customer MHO-Co and windfarm operator Ørsted, as well as the first-ever fleet of commercial autonomous exploration vessels for marine robotics company, Ocean Infinity.

“We generally see strength in collaboration,” says Peter Granqvist, Chief Technology Officer, Volvo Penta. “This partnership makes us a true system integrator. Both our companies are strong players in our respective fields. Volvo Penta has an integrated helm to prop, full systems approach, combined with a strong service network. By adding Danfoss’ expertise and strength in electrification, we will deliver a unique offer in the market.”

Setting new industry standards

This partnership will support commercial marine customers’ transitions into electrified solutions and accelerate sustainability across the marine industry. Furthermore, this partnership will help set higher standards in the electrification of marine propulsion solutions.

“We want to drive sustainability across the industries we operate in,” added Rauma. “Combining our – market-leading – unique products with Volvo Penta’s state-of-the-art power and propulsion systems will help achieve this goal. This agreement will set a new industry standard in electric marine propulsion solutions for the marine sector and enable us to increase our presence in the market even further.”

