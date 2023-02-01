Viking Glory Passes One Million Passengers

Viking Glory

One million passengers have already chosen to experience Viking Line’s flagship, Viking Glory, which began service on the Turku route in March 2022. “Passenger ship traffic with a high level of service is an extremely important part of our city’s attractiveness to tourists,” says the mayor of Turku, Minna Arve.

The brand-new Viking Glory was christened with champagne and sailed from the Port of Turku for the first time in early March to widespread media attention in front of many interested viewers. During the summer, the vessels Viking Glory and Viking Grace set an all-time passenger record on the Turku–Mariehamn–Stockholm route. And now, less than one year since its launch, Viking Glory has already served one million passengers.

The millionth passenger, Ulla Haavisto with her husband Mikko climbed aboard at the Port of Turku on January 31. Viking Glory’s master, Ulf Lindroos, and intendant, Tuuli Peltonen, surprised her with flowers, a restaurant gift card, and a cabin upgrade. "Lovely, it can't be true? After a long time we set out on a trip together without children", exclaimed Ulla Haavisto.

Viking Line expects that a total of about two million passengers will travel with Viking Line on the Turku route this year. Viking Glory and Viking Grace are the only vessels to offer a maritime connection from the Turku city center to the heart of Stockholm. Historically, the route has been of great importance to the city of Turku, and its importance continues to grow.

“Passenger ship traffic with a high level of service between Turku and Stockholm is an extremely important part of our city’s attractiveness to tourists. Smooth commuter travel by sea is an important competitive factor for businesses in our region. Turku is the capital of the world’s most beautiful archipelago, “ says the mayor of Turku, Minna Arve.

Viking Glory is Viking Line’s major investment in a modern cruise experience and the world’s climate-smart technology. The new vessel can carry 2,800 passengers and has 60 percent more cargo capacity than its predecessor, Amorella. At the same time, emissions are reduced significantly. Examples of the vessel’s technological innovations include recovery of waste cooling, the world’s most emissions-efficient engines which run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), air conditioning and lighting that are automatically regulated by the booking situation, an energy-efficient Azipod rudder propulsion system and a hull that reduces wave formation.

“Viking Glory is a big draw not just for the Baltic Sea but also for Turku. The vessel has increased the number of passengers on our Turku route and has inspired new target groups, such as younger adults, to take a cruise. Swedes have also been more active in traveling on the vessel than in previous years. The Turku-Stockholm route is very important to us, as indicated by our investments. We are pleased that one million passengers have already wanted to share in the experience on board Glory,” says Viking Line’s president and CEO, Jan Hanses.

Viking Glory was designed to provide an experience for all the senses. Views of the archipelago literally pour in through the vessel’s large windows. Out on the deck are sunny rooftop terraces, in the cabins lovely specially-engineered mattresses await passengers, and people can visit the spa facilities and also do yoga in the first yoga studio on the Baltic Sea. The vessel concept puts a strong focus on wellbeing and on the opportunity for passengers to design their own travel.

Viking Cruises Exploring in Comfort

Viking Glory

3/2016 An agreement of intent is signed with the Chinese shipyard XSI.

8/2018 Construction of the vessel begins in Xiamen.

5/2019 The new vessel is named Glory after the name is chosen in a public vote.

1/2021 Viking Glory is launched.

12/2021 Viking Glory begins its journey home to Turku from China.

1/2022 The vessel moors in the Port of Turku.

2/2022 The vessel is christened in the Port of Turku.

3/2022 Viking Glory begins service on the Turku–Mariehamn–Stockholm route.

8/2022 Glory sets a new summer record together with its sister vessel, Grace.

1/2023 The millionth passenger climbs aboard.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.