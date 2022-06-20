VIKING Establishes Safety Hub for US Offshore Wind in Virginia

Image courtesy of VIKING

[By: VIKING]

VIKING Life-Saving Equipment has selected Norfolk, Virginia as the hub to support the safety needs of North America’s fast-emerging offshore wind sector. The leading safety solutions provider for the global maritime and offshore industries will coordinate delivery, service and lease agreements for sector-specific PPE and other gear from offices in Norfolk.



Headed by John Bratten, Sales Manager, Yachting and Wind Sales, VIKING North America, the concerted push to reinforce safety services comes at a key moment for US wind power. Offshore wind looks set to become a major component of US energy.



Clean Energy targets set by President Biden aim at harvesting 30 GW of Offshore Wind power by 2030. What is more, federal leases with potential to support 40 GW of offshore wind have already been awarded, according to Intelatus Global Partners (see here), while 10 developments with potential to deliver more than 15 GW are under federal permit review. The Vineyard Wind array south of Martha’s Vineyard, with a total capacity of 800 mW, will start delivering electricity next year.



“Offshore wind is a young industry in the United States but momentum is building: deals are signed, surveys progressing and turbine construction underway,” said Bratten, who many will recall from a previous role with Boat Owners Association of the United States. “Technical challenges and policy changes lie ahead, but safety for those working in the industry comes first.”



VIKING has progressively enhanced its range of Marine Evacuation System (MES), work suits, immersion suits, lifejackets, and other life-saving equipment for offshore wind technicians, and today supports safety needs across some of the largest turbine developments in the world. It has also developed flexible leasing and equipment exchange packages to suit contractors in a fast-growing but unpredictable market.



The Norfolk office will tap into VIKING’s mature US supply chain, which includes service and parts hubs in Miami, Houston and Long Beach, and dealers throughout North America.



“VIKING provides solutions to protect the safety for the offshore wind maintenance crews, technicians and for aviators,” said Benny Carlsen, Senior Vice President Sales, VIKING Life-Saving Equipment. “We are delighted to deliver the level of service to North America’s wind energy sector that defines VIKING as a safety partner in maritime and offshore worldwide,”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.