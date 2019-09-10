VIKAND to Run Medical Operations for Seven Additional Cruise Lines

VIKAND, the leader in global maritime medical operations and healthcare solutions, is experiencing a record-breaking year after launching the onboard medical operations for seven new cruise lines, including Jalesh Cruises, Mystic Cruises, the Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection (pictured left), Antartica 21, Aurora Expeditions, Scenic Cruises and Virgin Voyages.

In addition to expanding its thriving cruise line client portfolio, VIKAND has also announced it continues to grow across the fleets of its existing cruise line partners, recently assuming medical operations for SAGA Cruises’ MS Spirit of Discovery – Britain’s newest ship – as well as Viking Ocean Cruises’ Viking Jupiter. With these new clients, VIKAND is further proving the company’s well-deserved stance as a leader in the maritime industry.

“Operating a remote medical facility at sea presents various challenges that require professional management, and we are proud to have partners who confidently entrust us with such a critical responsibility,” said Peter Hult, CEO of VIKAND. “The VIKAND team is comprised of dynamic and knowledgeable maritime medical professionals who work tirelessly to provide customized medical services, the latest biomedical technology, and world-class medical staff — giving our partners access to the very best resources while reducing their risk exposure.”

VIKAND is generally contracted 18 months to two years before the launch of a new cruise line or vessel to support the entire set-up of the onboard medical center. The company’s primary areas of focus include layout and design of an onboard medical facility, equipment and formulary recommendations, development of policies and procedures, purchasing and logistical support, as well as equipment installation.

As the medical management provider to the cruise industry, VIKAND offers a range of healthcare service options, including a proprietary healthcare solution, a comprehensive biomedical and X-Ray program, case and claims management, medical escorting and a customized wellness program that includes crew maintenance and loss prevention. With VIKAND serving as the medical manager for its seven new cruise line partners, cruise operators can leave the logistics of operating a medical facility to the experts, focusing on what matters most – guest experience.

