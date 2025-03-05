VIKAND Strengthens Support for Mercy Ships with Crew Medical Reviews

[By: VIKAND]

VIKAND, a global leader in maritime healthcare solutions, is pleased to announce its support for Mercy Ships, a renowned international non-governmental organisation operating hospital ships that provide free, lifesaving surgeries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

VIKAND’s expertise will enhance the Mercy Ships volunteer crew onboarding process by delivering its Pre-Employment Medical Examination (PEME) review services and assisting with vaccination requirements, reducing risk and enhancing regulatory compliance.

By engaging VIKAND, Mercy Ships will streamline its application process, allowing internal resources to be allocated elsewhere to support its life-changing work, while also enhancing healthcare operations and strengthening data security.

Mercy Ships relies on a dedicated volunteer workforce representing over 60 nationalities to staff its hospital ships, the Africa Mercy ® and the Global Mercy™. Some volunteer for a few weeks at a time and others for months or even years meaning that over 200 crew members can be rotating through these vessels each month. Ensuring their medical fitness is a vital step in enabling the organisation’s mission to deliver free health care to some of the poorest countries in the world.

VIKAND has previously supported Mercy Ships by providing its industry-leading medical Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to assist with their onboard crew clinics, which provides care to the volunteer crew. This marks the beginning of a further collaboration, expanding VIKAND’s role in supporting Mercy Ships.

“Having served with Mercy Ships for over 21 years both at sea and ashore, I am excited to have our teams at VIKAND supporting their volunteer crew onboarding process with PEME review solutions,” commented Russ Holmes, Vice President of Key PartnerSHIPS at VIKAND. “This support will allow Mercy Ships to reduce risk, provide a seamless application process for their volunteer crew, and allow them to allocate resources elsewhere that otherwise managed this process previously.”

Mercy Ships has long been respected in the maritime industry, serving as the charity of choice for CLIA, Seatrade, MSC, and the MSC Foundation. This collaboration underscores the commitment of Mercy Ships to optimising its volunteer experience while upholding the highest medical and operational standards.

Mercy Ships Organizational Project Manager Chantal Ilae added: “We are delighted to have the support of VIKAND in strengthening our medical review and vaccination verification process. Their expertise will not only ensure a smoother experience for volunteer crew members but also reinforce our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of medical care, data security, and compliance. This collaboration allows us to focus more of our resources on delivering free healthcare to those who are in desperate need.”