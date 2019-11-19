VIKAND's Continued Growth Brings New HR Appointments

Rebecca “Bec” Ware, Director of Medical Operations, and Stephen McAfee, Senior Director, Operations for VIKAND Technology Solutions

By The Maritime Executive 2019-11-19 21:49:00

VIKAND SOLUTIONS, LLC, a global, maritime medical operations, healthcare solutions and technology provider, today announced several new HR appointments and promotions to support VIKAND’s continued growth and to support the launch of VIKAND HealthNet, a Total Healthcare Solutions provider for commercial shipping and the energy industry.

“VIKAND’s growth is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our team. We aim to offer the highest quality services, while utilizing the latest technology, to resolve real world medical challenges for the cruise and global maritime industry. We have expanded our client base to include over 200 ships, and more than 21 cruise lines. During the past 18 months, VIKAND has been appointed the medical manager by eight new cruise line start-ups,” said Peter Hult, CEO and President of VIKAND.

VIKAND is excited to welcome Rebecca “Bec” Ware, as our new Director of Medical Operations. Bec is an accomplished medical professional with extensive cruise line experience, both shipboard and shoreside. She has worked for Princess Cruises as a Shipboard Nurse and Nurse Supervisor and most recently as Manager of Medical Operations for Holland America Group. Bec will be responsible for the day to day medical operations for our clients and supporting our Medical Operations team.

Holly Love has been promoted to Vice President, Medical Operations, overseeing our Medical Operations Department, including the day to day medical operations, new clients and new build operations, as well as medical project management.

Antionette Panayotov has been promoted to Senior Director of New Client Integration and New Build Programs. Antoinette is also the Medical Project Manager for VIKAND HealthNet.

Robert Wentworth has been promoted to Senior Director, Biomedical Operations, supporting the continued rapid growth of his department. Robert is managing a strong team of biomedical technicians and oversees the biomedical support, annual calibration and certification, repair, service and new build installations for all VIKAND’s clients worldwide.

Mandie Hunter joined VIKAND as Biomedical Operations Specialist, managing our new Biomedical Equipment Integrated Asset Management Platform, custom built for the cruise industry.

Tim Krulatz has been promoted to Director, Supply Chain. This past year, Tim was responsible for the procurement of the biomedical equipment and formulary requirements for seven new cruise line startups and continues to oversee formulary management and biomedical equipment procurement for the majority of VIKAND’s clients.

Len Quist has been promoted to Senior Vice President and GM VIKAND Technology Solutions, where he will oversee all asset related operations, including HYGENSEA Solutions, a 100% Natural and FDA approved air decontamination and purification technology, the Biomedical Equipment Services Division, and supply chain. Len is also supporting the VIKAND HealthNet Project as the Senior Project Lead.

Stephen McAfee has been promoted to Senior Director, Operations of VIKAND Technology Solutions, overseeing the day to day operations, business development and sales opportunities for all technology offerings, including HYGENSEA Air Decontamination and Purification.

