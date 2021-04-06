Vigor Begins Work on USS William P. Lawrence

By The Maritime Executive 04-06-2021 10:15:50

USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, docked at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) for the ship’s docking selected restricted availability (DSRA). Vigor began work that is expected to continue into early January 2022.

This is the second time Vigor, a Titan Company, and Hawaii Regional Maintenance Center (HRMC), responsible for surface ship maintenance at PHNSY & IMF, will partner to complete a surface ship DSRA, following the successful completion of USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Vigor’s first partnership with HRMC concluded in January, completing the Wayne E. Meyer’s DSRA 14 days ahead of schedule despite the challenges posed by COVID-19.

“Vigor is grateful for another opportunity to partner with HRMC and serve the U.S. Navy at Pearl Harbor,” said Adam Beck, Vigor EVP, Ship Repair. “We are proud of the work to complete our first availability on the Wayne E. Meyer ahead of schedule, allowing an important Navy asset to return to service. Now our skilled workers are honored to be serving the Navy again on the William P. Lawrence. We look forward to a successful availability and the potential growth of our work in Hawaii in the future.”

With its expansion into Hawaii in 2020, Vigor is now serving the U.S. Navy in ship repair across three states, including Oregon, Washington and Hawaii. USS Cape St. George (CG 71) recently arrived at Harbor Island in Seattle, alongside USS Chosin (CG 65), while work continues on USS McCampbell (DDG 85) at Swan Island in Portland, Ore.

William P. Lawrence’s availability will include routine maintenance, modernization and repair work to keep the ship operating at full technical capacity and mission capability for its entire service life. The contract for the DSRA totals nearly $84 million, with options that could increase the value to more than $85 million. Eighty direct employees supported Vigor’s work on Wayne E. Meyer. A similar number of jobs are projected to be supporting Vigor’s efforts for William P. Lawrence.

“We are thrilled to get underway with William P. Lawrence’s availability and look forward to a successful partnership with ship’s force and Vigor Marine,” said Capt. Daniel Kidd, HRMC Deputy Commander, first shared by PHNSY & IMF. “The work the team will complete during this scheduled maintenance period will help maintain and modernize this mighty warship so that she can get back to sea executing the Navy’s mission.”

“We all have a sense of excitement as we begin the availability knowing our work directly impacts the Navy’s mission,” said HRMC William P. Lawrence Project Manager J.C. "Harry" Herrera according to PHNSY & IMF. “The HRMC and Vigor team is laser-focused on executing first-time quality work that will return the ship back to sea on time for her crew.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.