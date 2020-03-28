Videotel Launches New Distance Learning Course on the IGF Code

By The Maritime Executive 03-26-2020 04:42:16

Leading maritime e-Learning training provider Videotel, has launched the world's first fully approved online learning course on the use of gases or other low-flashpoint fuels covered within the IGF Code.

The Code, which came into force on 1st January 2017, aims to minimize risk to the ship, its crew and the environment by acknowledging the special nature of any gaseous fuels that are being loaded, stored and burned.



New minimum requirements for the training and qualifications of masters, officers, ratings and other personnel on board ships are also addressed in the Code and any seafarer responsible for designated safety duties associated with the care, use or emergency response to fuel on board ships which are subject to the IGF Code, must now complete an approved course of basic training.



“The use of gas as a fuel on ships has increased in recent years due to the sulfur cap and targets set by the IMO to reduce GHG emissions by 50 percent by 2050, when compared to 2008. So, this distance learning course comes at an appropriate time to help seafarers get up to speed with the handling and management of these fuel types,” said Raal Harris, MD of Videotel.



“There is no prerequisite sea service needed to enroll on this course or to be awarded a certificate of training,” he continued.



Videotel provides courses allowing thousands of seafarers globally to study for and obtain certificates in a variety of STCW and other subjects by distance learning. The company is part of the newly formed Ocean Technologies Group which also includes Seagull Maritime, Tero Marine and COEX.



The combined services of Seagull Maritime and Videotel provide e-learning programs to around one million seafarers and supply them with learning, education and a diverse range of ship safety and operational information.



Ocean Technologies Group is dedicated to accelerating the potential of innovative companies that serve the maritime industry and helping them to meet the challenges of 21st Century shipping.



The new IGF Code training program can be found on the Videotel website.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.