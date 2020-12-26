Video: Heroes at Sea 2020 Tribute Concert

Courtesy Heroes at Sea By The Maritime Executive 12-24-2020 10:09:00

On Monday, December 21st, the Heroes at Sea 2020 organization held a Tribute Concert for Seafarers around the world (https://heroesatsea.wmcs.sg/#tributeconcert). Features of the concert included a message from IMO Secretary General Kitack Lim followed by performances by global artists and enthusiasts alike.

The Heroes at Sea initiative was designed to raise awareness about the plight of seafarers as well as funds to support them. The program invites participants to walk, jog, cycle or swim distances which collectively result in circumnavigating the globe (https://heroesatsea2020.wmcs.sg/). The original goal of 40,000 kilometers has already been more than doubled, and has been extended to January 3rd.

As we approach the holidays, let us join together as a global community to support our seafarers. Mariners Matter!

