Vicente Boluda Ceballos Elected President of ANARE

Image courtesy of Boluda

[By: Boluda]

The post meeting lunch was attended by guests such as the president of Puertos del Estado and the director general of the Merchant Navy

On 21st July, Vicente Boluda Ceballos, vice president of Boluda Corporación Marítima and the company's international towing division Boluda Towage was elected president of the Spanish Tugboat Association (Asociación Nacional de Remolcadores de España, ANARE) by the Association Board.

From November 2013 to the present, Vicente Boluda Ceballos has served as vice president of ANARE, and he takes over as president from Vicente Boluda Fos, CEO of Boluda Corporación Marítima, who stands down from the role after 27 years as head of the tugowners’ association, having been elected president of the Spanish Shipowners’ Association (Asociación de Navieros Españoles, ANAVE) on the 20th of July.

Highlighted among the new ANAR president’s business roles, he is vice president of the European Tugowners’ Association; a member of the Executive Committee and Plenary Committee of the Official Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Services and Navigation of Valencia, and president of Bodegas Fos.

The new president of ANARE is 35 years old, with a degree in Business Administration and Management from the University College of Financial Studies (Colegio Universitario de Estudios Financieros, CUNEF) and the Universidad Complutense de Madrid, and has taken part in numerous conferences and seminars related to the maritime-port sector, both in Spain and further afield in Europe and South America.

The appointment took place in Madrid during the AGM of ANARE, followed by a lunch attended by director general of the Merchant Navy Benito Núñez, and president of Puertos del Estado Francisco Toledo, who received a plaque from the new president of ANARE.



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.