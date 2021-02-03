VesselMan Signs Agreement with American Roll-on Roll-off Carrier LLC

Antwerp Euroterminal By The Maritime Executive 02-03-2021 06:12:49

American Roll-on Roll-off Carrier LLC has signed a long-term agreement for the provision of cloud-based drydocking and project management software with VesselMan. The agreement covers all of ARC’s U.S.-flagged vessels. American Roll-on Roll-off Carrier (ARC) is the leading U.S.-flagged Ro-Ro operator, providing international port-to-port and end-to-end transport of heavy vehicles, helicopters, Household Goods (HHG), Privately-Owned Vehicles (POV), and other equipment for the U.S. government and its various agencies, and commercial customers.

VesselMan CEO Glenn Edvardsen said “We are excited for the opportunity to implement our cloud-based project management solution for ARC. This is a significant milestone for us as we look to move into the US market, leveraging off our growing list of shipping offshore clients. “The continued development of our SaaS model and software support services provides substantial project management efficiencies and a fixed return element to ARC’s business model - reducing the off-hire impact drydocking fluctuations on a company’s results.”

VesselMan is a cloud-based solution that provides a digital specification that is always available, based on best-practice templates and flexible integration with third-party software.

