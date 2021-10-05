VARD Secures Contracts for Norwind Offshore Service Vessels

VARD OSCVs for Norwind Offshore

VARD, one of the major global designers and shipbuilders of specialized vessels, is delighted to announce contracts of the design and construction of two Commissioning Service Operations Vessels (CSOVs) with options for two additional vessels, and the sales and conversion of one Platform Supply Vessel to be converted to a Service Operation Vessel (SOV) for Norwind Offshore in Ålesund, Norway. The contracts for the firm three vessels have an indicative total value of NOK 1.4 billion.

The two newbuildings are of VARD 4 19 design, developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. The CSOVs are tailor-made for world-wide services and maintenance operations at offshore wind farms.

The first vessel will be outfitted and delivered from VARD in Norway in 2Q 2023, with the hull to be built at Vard Braila in Romania. The second vessel will be built and delivered by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam, scheduled for delivery in 3Q 2024.

The third vessel is a conversion and sales of one of VARD’s Platform Supply Vessel (PSV) that will be converted to a Service Operation Vessel (SOV). The vessel has been in operation in Asia and Australia and will now sail to Vard Brattvaag in Norway for an extensive conversion and outfitting. The vessel will be delivered to Norwind Offshore in 2Q 2022.

Repeating customers in a new company

Norwind Offshore is a newly established ship owning company that will offer specialized vessels designed for advanced maritime operations in the development and service of the offshore wind sector. The owners of Norwind Offshore have a long history in the offshore and maritime industry. Over several decades, VARD and the owners of the new company have developed a strong relationship through the building of a broad range of advanced offshore and specialized vessels.

Fredrik Mordal Hessen, General Manager for the Offshore and Specialized business area in VARD, says: “I would like to congratulate Norwind Offshore’s owners with the new company, and wish the team welcome back as a customer of VARD. To have local shipowners is vital for the innovation power of the complete maritime cluster at the north-west coast of Norway. As such these are particular important contracts for the entire maritime cluster in this region. We are looking forward to continuing the great cooperation, and to contribute to developing the maritime industry for the future together with our many good customers and partners.”

Svein Leon Aure, CEO in Norwind Offshore says: “Norwind Offshore is exited and looking forward to take delivery off several high-quality vessels from VARD in the years to come. We are pleased to continue our long relationship and together contribute to further position the maritime cluster towards the renewable energy market.”

VARD 4 19

The VARD 4 19 design is a highly versatile platform for sustainable offshore windfarm support operations, focusing on onboard logistics, security, comfort, and superior operability. The 85-metre vessels have a beam of 19.5 meters and will be equipped with a height-adjustable motion-compensated gangway with elevator system, a height-adjustable boat landing system, and will be prepared for battery solutions. The CSOVs will have an accommodation for 87 persons on board, with an option to increase to 120 persons.

VARD’s specialized high technology subsidiaries will be involved with major deliveries onboard, and in the shipbuilding process of the vessels.

SeaQ Integrated Bridge

The newbuildings will have Vard Electro’s SeaQ Integrated Bridge System installed, - a bridge solution with an intuitive user interface designed with the operator in focus. Organized to achieve a clean and efficient workspace, the bridge emphasizes ease of operation, safety, and ergonomics.

For control and monitoring of the vessels’ systems and overview of emissions, the newbuilding’s will be equipped with Vard Electro’s SeaQ Integrated Alarm System (IAS), Power Management System (PMS), and Energy Management System (EMS).

PSV to be converted to a SOV

The Platform Supply Vessel is of VARD 1 08 design with a length of 81 meters and a beam of 18 meters. The vessel will be converted to a Service Operation Vessel (SOV) outfitted for offshore wind farm operations.

