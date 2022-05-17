Varamar Goes Global with New Offices in Europe and China

[By: Varamar]

Varamar, a carrier of breakbulk, dry bulk, heavy and oversized cargo, opens new offices in Shanghai and Athens, and aims at Spain and the US.

With the launch of two new offices in Athens and Shanghai, that strengthen Varamar’s presence in MPP, Heavy-lift, and Handy-size sectors, the customers will also get the full 24/7 support of the company’s international team.

The company has been pioneering in its digital transformation for some time now. The main emphasis, however, is on the qualification and skills of its team, rather than assets.

The main aim of investing further in digitalization, is to help its team become faster, more flexible, and successful in its daily cooperation and operational activity.

By opening an office in Shanghai the company sees greater importance of Asian markets in general, and China in particular in the coming years.



