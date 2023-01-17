Vantage Travel New Expedition and Small Ship Cruise Itinerary

Vantage Travel Ocean Odyessey 1

Vantage Deluxe World Travel, a world-renowned tour operator, is announcing new incredible expedition and small ship discovery cruise itineraries for travelers in 2023 and 2024. New, shorter cruises to Antarctica and first-time journeys to South America, the Mediterranean and Caribbean top an exciting lineup of newly announced itineraries.

“From the shores of the Mediterranean and Latin American marvels to the dramatic wilderness of Antarctica and lively cultures of the Caribbean, Vantage’s new 2023 and 2024 journeys will take our guests to the most remote and exciting destinations in the world," says Deirdre Dirkman, EVP of worldwide operations & marketing at Vantage Deluxe World Travel. “We hope everyone discovers their dream journey with Vantage this year.”

Expedition Cruising

Vantage’s recently released expedition cruising itineraries offer fresh opportunities to see some of the most remote and exciting destinations in the world such as the Arctic, Antarctica and the Amazonas. New in 2023, Vantage will offer a shorter length Antarctic cruise with the same remarkable experiences. The Antarctic Express Expedition, a seven-night cruise, will begin sailing from Ushuaia, Argentina with fewer days at sea and two days in Antarctica. New sailings from Central and South America including Argentina, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Barbados and Chile have also been announced. These journeys enable travelers to spend more time enjoying experiences ashore and place a major emphasis on exploring natural habitats.

Small Ship Discovery Ocean Cruising

Small ship cruising with Vantage immerses guests in the coastal culture of centuries-old towns and villages aboard a deluxe small ship. Vantage will offer new chances to sail on luxurious ships, purpose-built for privacy, space and exclusive cruising to ports that are simply unavailable to other travel companies. New itineraries include stops in Greece, Slovenia, Argentina, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Barbados, Bahamas, Scotland, Norway, Ireland and Sweden.

This season will mark Vantage’s first full season with two premier small ships, the Ocean Odyssey and Ocean Explorer. The 134-passenger vessels were built for global luxury expedition travel and will navigate worldwide with 48 itineraries that will bring travelers to all seven continents. Onboard, guests experience true luxury with a breadth of amenities including fine dining options, various lounges, a spa, a sauna and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The ships’ low passenger-to-crew ratio ensures guest satisfaction, and Vantage’s onboard Concierge caters to guests’ every need, both before and during the cruise. The ships are outfitted with the latest satellite, sustainability and navigation capabilities, including SOLAS “Safe Return to Port” requirements and ULSTEIN X-BOW® technology, a significant enhancement for smooth sailing in polar seas.

For more information or to view itineraries, visit www.vantagetravel.com

About Vantage Deluxe World Travel

Vantage Deluxe World Travel is an award-winning, world-renowned deluxe tour operator. The Vantage family of brands also includes Vantage Cruise Line and Vantage Adventures. The company owns and operates its own fleet of luxurious river cruise ships that sail the Rhine, Danube, Main, Moselle and Seine rivers; and also charters ships in Portugal, the Mediterranean, Russia, Asia, North America, Central America and South America. Vantage’s luxury expedition vessels, Ocean Explorer And Ocean Odyssey, are now cruising to some of the most remote and exciting destinations in the world. Learn more on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube or visit www.vantagetravel.com.



