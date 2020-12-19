Van Oord Orders Green Cable-Laying Vessel

By The Maritime Executive 12-18-2020 09:13:12

Van Oord has ordered a next-generation custom-built green cable-laying vessel. The vessel will be delivered from VARD in Norway and equipped with the latest sustainable technologies. The vessel will be fully operational in 2023.

This investment is part of Van Oord’s strategy to strengthen its leading position in the growing offshore wind market. Van Oord has a leading role in the laying and burying of offshore wind power cables. It highlights Van Oord’s drive to continuously reinforce its market position by investing in state-of-the-art sustainable technology. Van Oord has a dedicated cable unit to support all its cable projects.

Sustainable technology

The new vessel has been designed with the latest sustainable technologies in order to reduce the carbon footprint during operations and port standby. Apart from the possibility to run on bio fuel, this hybrid vessel has future fuel ready engines with built-in flexibility to anticipate e-fuels. It will have a large battery pack, a shore supply connection and a state-of-the-art energy management system. This sustainable set-up will result in a more energy-efficient vessel in order to reduce CO2, NOx and SOx emissions.

‘Van Oord is committed to reducing CO2 emissions to become carbon-neutral by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement. This investment emphasises our commitment to net-zero emissions.’ – Pieter van Oord, CEO of Van Oord.

Mr. Alberto Maestrini, CEO of VARD says: ‘We highly appreciate the close and excellent cooperation that has been established between Van Oord and VARD’s project teams to enable this innovative vessel within the renewable segment. Our ambition is to contribute to our customers achievements, through environmentally friendly vessels and technological solutions focusing on safety, sustainability and efficiency performance, and we are looking forward to developing this cable-layer together with Van Oord.’

High workability

The new DP2 vessel will be equipped with a below-deck cable carousel and a second carousel on deck, with total cable-carrying capacity of 8,000 tonnes. The vessel will mainly be deployed on inter-array grid and export cables of offshore wind projects. The vessel is also able to install High Voltage Direct Current cables. Van Oord’s highly innovative cable trenchers can also be operated from this vessel.

This new vessel is Van Oord second cable-laying vessel in addition to the Nexus. Its intelligent cable lay control system will be a further evolution from Nexus. It measures 130 metres in length and 28 metres across the beam and will be Dutch flagged.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.