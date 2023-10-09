Van Oord Contracts Jumbo Offshore for T&I Job in Baltic Sea

Jumbo Offshore - HLV Fairplayer with TPs

[By: Jumbo Offshore]

Jumbo Offshore has been contracted by Van Oord for the transportation and installation of transition pieces for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind project in the German Baltic Sea.



Operations on the project are to commence in October 2023. Due to the close cooperation and extensive experience between the Jumbo Offshore and Van Oord project teams, the preparation time has been very efficient.



Scope of work

Under the contract, Jumbo Offshore will be responsible for transportation and installation (T&I) of transition pieces from the marshalling yard to the offshore wind farm site. “To date, Jumbo Offshore has transported and installed over 400 transition pieces with our DP2 heavy lift vessels,” says Brian Boutkan, Manager Commerce at Jumbo Offshore. “After working together on the Arkona offshore wind farm, we are looking forward to working for Van Oord again. This project award shows the continuation of our focus in the offshore wind industry with our efficient T&I solutions as well as the trust of our clients on our capabilities and equipment.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.