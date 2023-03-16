Vale and Kongsberg Digital Join Forces to Reduce Emissions

Kongsberg Helps Vale with Vessel-to-Cloud Technology

After implementing the vessel-to-cloud Vessel Insight technology to Guaibamax Bulk Carriers in 2020, Vale, an iron ore producer and charterer of one of the world’s largest ore carriers, has signed with Kongsberg Digital to install Vessel Insight on four Valemax vessels.

Over the last few years, Vale has invested heavily in technology over the last few years to develop more efficient vessels, such as the Valemax and Guaibamax freighter classes. These vessels are considered the world's largest and most efficient ore carriers, emitting up to 41 percent fewer greenhouse gases and transporting 2.3 times more than Capesize, the standard freighter. An important goal when developing these vessels was to invest in innovative technologies to make these vessels greener.

To meet these goals, Vale signed an agreement with Kongsberg Digital to implement Vessel Insight Connect to Valemax bulk carriers, which are long-term charted and owned by Asyad Shipping. Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight provides instant and easy access to fleet overviews, vessel-specific dashboards, and analysis tools. Vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure captures and aggregates quality data cost-effectively and securely.

Vale is expected to use the data gathered from Vessel Insight Connect to check and confirm fuel and emissions savings as part of their Eco shipping program. Vale developed the program to foster the adoption of new technologies by the maritime industry the aim of reducing carbon emissions from shipping. The first two Guaibamax vessels covered by Vessel Insight featured wind-assist rotor sails and air lubrication technology, which uses a layer of air bubbles under the hull to increase hydrodynamic efficiency. Now the four Valemax vessels are testing new fuel efficiency technology.

“Vale's investment in sustainable shipping technology, including efficient Valemax and Guaibamax bulk carriers, positions them as a leader in driving sustainable solutions. We are thrilled to partner with Vale and provide them with our vessel-to-cloud infrastructure to help monitor fuel and emissions savings and support their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint. Together, we are working towards a more sustainable future for shipping.”, says Christopher Bergsager, VP Growth Digital Ocean at Kongsberg Digital.

“Vale transports iron ore in the most efficient vessels in the world, but we believe there are still further energy efficiency gains to be captured to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. Data analytics is key to measuring the performance of new technologies and make evidence-based strategic decisions. This pioneering project shows our commitment to supporting the shipping industry in fulfilling the ambitions of the International Maritime Organization (IMO)“, says Rodrigo Bermelho, Shipping Technical Manager at Vale

