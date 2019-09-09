V.Group Signs Deal with ADNOC Logistics & Services

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-09 18:31:25

V.Group has signed a contract with ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), located in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to provide crew management services to 93 offshore support vessels, the company announced today.

To support the contract, and to enable further expansion in the region, V.Group has opened a new Abu Dhabi office, which began operations in early August. The office and service function was successfully delivered within a 90-day period, as part of a formal agreement between the two parties.

Senior management from both companies attended an official signing ceremony at the ADNOC L&S headquarters last month, including Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, and Allan Falkenberg, Managing Director of Crew Management at V.Group.

“Today’s official opening is a true embodiment of one of our core values, which is ‘We Commit and Deliver’,” said Allan Falkenberg. “We committed to ADNOC L&S that we would set up a team and be ready to provide crew management services for its fleet within 90 days, and I am proud to say we delivered.”

“The successful opening of our new Abu Dhabi office is the culmination of a great deal of hard work by colleagues across the group, and demonstrates just what we can achieve when we combine the expertise and resources across our business. I would personally like to thank my colleague Steve Wilson, Managing Director of Offshore Management at V.Group, who ably led the project team here in Abu Dhabi and ensured that everything was successfully delivered within the agreed timeframe, and Nick Fisher, Deputy CEO of ADNOC L&S, who has been instrumental in the smooth transition of the services from ADNOC L&S to V.Group.”

Fisher said, “We’re confident in V.Group’s ability to drive performance across our fleet. The fact that they have set up an entire new team within 90 days is testament to their commitment and I’m looking forward to our collaboration in delivering efficient operations.”

Following a stabilization period, which is scheduled to run until the end of 2019, the V.Group office will commence regular operations by providing crew management services to ADNOC L&S. V.Group then plans to expand its services in the region across all of its ship management and marine support services.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.