UZMAR Group of Turkey & Augustea Gran Colombia Sign Deal for Two Tugs

Image courtesy of UZMAR

[By: UZMAR]

UZMAR Group of Turkey and Augustea Gran Colombia, part of Rimorchiatori Mediterranei SPA, signed a deal last week for the delivery of two RAstar 3200 series enhanced tugboats with 32 mt. LOA and 81 tones of BP.

RAstar 3200 series tugboats were designed by Robert Allan Ltd. and built by UZMAR Shipyard in 2019. The tugboats were on service at UZMAR’s National Fleet at Ambarl? port, Istanbul for ship-handling, coastal towing, general-purposes, or escort duties.

The signing ceremony was held at UZMAR Head Office in Istanbul on 09.12.2021. The documents were inked by Mr. A. Noyan Altug, Chairman of UZMAR and Massimo Peluso, Augustea Gran Colombia Managing Director with the UZMAR sales team, and senior project and contract managers' physical presence. Giacomo Gavarone, Rimorchiatori Mediterranei Commercial Manager and Mr. Andrea Mignone and Mr. Maurizio Re attended the ceremony virtually. Mr. Noyan Altug stated that; he is very proud that Rimorchiatori Mediterranei Group and Augustea Gran Colombia chose UZMAR built and operated tugboats to expand their fleet and strongly believe their cooperation will only improve and grow in the following years with different projects.

Being in the maritime industry as an operator and builder for more than 36 years, UZMAR shared its know-how to implement the latest building methods and technologies to Rastar 3200 series for the most capable operational design.

UZMAR operates with more than 500 employees, serves up to 30.000 ship maneuvers at four different ports in Turkey. UZMAR Shipyard, with more than 1500 employees, has doubled its production areas with the newly invested facilities that came into operation during 2020-2021, reached up to the capacity to build 25 tugboats simultaneously. Having built more than 200 vessels and delivered them to more than 22 countries on 6 continents, UZMAR Shipyard has proved itself as the go-to builder of the highest quality tugs and workboats along with a various range of high-performance vessels.

Previously operated in UZMAR Fleet, the Anka sisters will be named 'RR Macondo' and 'RR Santa Marta'. Augustea Gran Colombia’s state-of-the-art tugboats will be serving their duties in Colombia. Once delivered, Augustea Gran Colombia will highly strengthen its presence in the Colombian market with the might of RAstar 3200 design tugboats as the tugboats will be the most powerful tugs in the country.

Rimorchiatori Mediterranei is a leading harbor towage operator, incorporated under Italian law, and it is part of the Rimorchiatori Riuniti Group. Rimorchiatori Mediterranei operates in 18 major Italian and international ports through over 100 tugs and employs c. 600 people. Rimorchiatori Mediterranei has always been proud of staying on top of the service it provides and has always been successfully comply with the latest safety developing standards.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.