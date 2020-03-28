US Coast Guard, Paris and Tokyo MOUs Issue Guidance on COVID-19

By The Maritime Executive 03-27-2020 11:52:18

The USCG, Paris and Tokyo MOUs have issued information on guidance regarding the difficulties the international shipping and transportation industry is facing during the COVID-19 pandemic. While acknowledging the need for protecting the health and safety of shoreside and seafarers, they also note that it is essential to keep supply chains open, further noting the difficulties shipowners are facing to arrange vessel surveys and issue related certificates.

The USCG and the MOUs have recognized there is a need for flexibility and clarity under these special circumstances during COVID-19 and have assembled port state control guidance. The information may be accessed through the following links.

USCG MSIB 09-20 COVID-19 - Vessel Inspections, Exams, and Documentation

PARIS MOU GUIDANCE REGARDING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

TOKYO MOU ISSUING GUIDANCE FOR DEALING WITH IMPACT OF THE OUTBREAK OF THE COVID-19

