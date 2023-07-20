Uniworld Announces Participation in Inland Shipping Net Zero Project

S.S. Beatrice Exterior

[By: Uniworld Boutique River Cruises]

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has released its second Impact Report, detailing progress against its sustainability goals set forth in tandem with parent company The Travel Corporation’s (TTC) sustainability strategy, How We Tread Right. Last year, Uniworld was the first river cruise line to publish an impact report to transparently report on progress made, as the brand tackles its goals in support of the people, planet and wildlife in destinations visited across the globe.

“We’re extremely proud to publish our second annual impact report, detailing the progress that we’ve made over the last year towards our sustainability goals, as well as updated and more ambitious net zero targets announced last year,” says Julie Higgins, Sustainability Officer at Uniworld. “While we work towards eleven individual goals within our overarching strategy, our main intention will always remain the same, which is to make this planet a better place than we found it.”

Uniworld’s second impact report details progress made during 2022. Highlights include a reduction in food waste by 34% across 6 ships using cutting-edge food waste technology Leanpath, 61.1% of suppliers providing local products, offering multiple immersive MAKE TRAVEL MATTER® experiences that advance the United Nations Global Goals across 25% of itineraries, and an update to their emissions reduction goal. Uniworld’s original goal of carbon neutrality by 2030 was replaced in 2022 with the more ambitious goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, backed by near-term, long-term, and net zero targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative, and an industry-first Carbon Fund that will support its decarbonization journey.

To progress its emission reduction goals, Uniworld has announced its collaboration with Path2Zero, a 5-year research project led by Delft University of Technology, which is aimed at leading the transition of the European inland shipping industry towards net zero. The project will employ “living lab” workshops to create digital models of the shipping system and test the efficacy of technologies developed to achieve net zero shipping. Uniworld’s captains and engineers will be contributing to various living labs, lending their knowledge and assistance in testing potential solutions. In addition to Uniworld’s technical expertise, its TreadRight Foundation is a supporter of the project.

To read the full Impact Report and learn more about the progress Uniworld has made against its How We Tread Right sustainability strategy, visit impact.ttc.com/progress.

To learn more about Path2Zero, visit PATH2ZERO: transition to zero-emission inland shipping.

To learn more or book a river cruise with Uniworld, visit https://www.uniworld.com/.

