Underwater Stern Tube Seal Repairs in Algeciras and Antwerp

[By: Hydrex]

Recently, Hydrex diver/technician teams were deployed to ships in Belgium and Spain for stern tube seal replacements. The first operation took place in Algeciras on a 225-meter container ship, while the second was carried out in Antwerp on a 295-meter RoRo vessel.

Both ships were experiencing oil leaks, necessitating an immediate on-site repair. Using one of company’s flexible mobdocks, they successfully completed the operations underwater, eliminating the need for costly and time-consuming drydocking.

As a result of recent technological advancements made by the Hydrex R&D department and new lightweight equipment, their teams can now complete stern tube seal repairs even faster.

Keeping container ship on schedule

Once the operation in Algeciras was approved, the team quickly made all necessary preparations and mobilized lightweight equipment from the fast-response center.

Upon arrival, the diving team established a monitoring station beside the vessel. The process began with a thorough underwater inspection of the stern tube seal assembly, followed by the removal of the rope guard.

Next, the divers cleaned the assembly and installed the flexible mobdock, creating a dry underwater workspace that replicated drydock conditions.

The split ring was then removed and brought to the surface for cleaning. After cleaning the entire assembly, the divers replaced the seals and bonded them one by one.

The operation concluded successfully with leakage tests, removal of the flexible mobdock, and reinstallation of the rope guard.

Rapid mobilization, quality repairs

Not much later, a team was dispatched to the RoRo vessel’s berthing location near the Antwerp headquarters. Using the same procedure as in Algeciras, the seals were successfully replaced, allowing the vessel to resume operations free of oil leaks.

With Hydrex overseeing the entire process from start to finish, the owner did not have to worry about making any arrangements for the repair.

Working together with the OEM allowed them to supply original spare parts, guaranteeing the highest quality materials for the repair. Additionally, a technician from the seal manufacturer was present to oversee the operation.