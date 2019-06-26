Underwater Stern Tube Seal Repair Vital for Tanker in Algeciras

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-26 14:54:04

Last month one of our teams carried out an underwater stern tube seal repair on a tanker berthed in Algeciras. The ship was suffering from an oil leak and no drydock was available close by. Our men replaced the damaged seals underwater using one of our flexible mobdocks. This saved the owner an expensive and time-consuming trip to a drydock further away.

An underwater inspection revealed that a rope had gotten entangled around the assembly. This had damaged the seals and caused an oil leak. Working together with the OEM allowed us to remove the damaged seals and replace them with new ones. A technician of the seal manufacturer was also present during the operation.

We organized everything from start to finish for the owner. He did not have to worry about making any arrangements for the repair. After the seals had been successfully replaced, he could sail his vessel to her next stop free of oil leaks.

