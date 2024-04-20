Ulsan Port Authority & Pacific Environment Sign MOU to Decarbonize Ports

[By: Ulsan Port Authority]

Ulsan Port Authority (UPA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Pacific Environment (PE), an international environmental organization, to accelerate the transformation of shipping ports into eco-friendly ports. The MOU was signed during UPA’s ‘Shipping Port Decarbonization Networking Reception’ on 17 April during Singapore Maritime Week.

The reception was attended by more than 32 organizations including major port officials, shipping lines, and climate environment non-profit organizations from all over the world including the United States, Asia, the United Kingdom, and Australia, confirming the high level of interest in decarbonization in the maritime sector and beyond.

Soon-yo Jeong, Vice President of Operations, Ulsan Port Authority and Shannon Wright, Executive Director, Pacific Environment attended the signing ceremony of the ‘Agreement to Accelerate the Transition to Green Shipping Ports’, one of the main events of the reception.

Through this agreement, the two organizations agreed to actively cooperate to support the design and development of decarbonization policies for shipping ports in the Asia-Pacific region and the construction of green shipping routes. In addition, it will support policy analysis and development to solve climate issues, such as the use of clean energy in the maritime sector and the end of marine plastic pollution; promote eco-friendly fuel bunkering at Ulsan Port; develop safety standards and train port workers; and share best practices and jointly hold workshops in future cooperation areas.

In addition, Soon-yo Jeong presented Ulsan Port's strategy for building an eco-friendly energy logistics hub and sales of eco-friendly ship fuel supplies such as methanol and ammonia, which were well received by the attendees.

“With the adoption of the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) carbon neutrality goal, decarbonization of shipping ports has become a necessity rather than an option,” said Soon-yo Jeong. “Ulsan Port will further strengthen port infrastructure development, system improvement, and mutual cooperation with stakeholders to promote the supply of carbon-free ship fuel such as green methanol and ammonia.”

In July 2023, Ulsan Port became the first in the world to supply green methanol to a container ship and in February 2024, it successfully supplied green methanol fuel to the world’s first commercially operated ultra-large (16,200 TEU) container ship. In addition, the port plans to build a clean hydrogen and ammonia terminal at Ulsan New Port by 2030 to store ammonia to produce and supply hydrogen.

