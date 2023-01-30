UK P&I Club & OneLearn Global Collaborate to Provide Learning Content

OneLearn Global (OLG), the Cyprus-based full services learning technology, content, and services provider, has enhanced and expanded its catalogue of seafarer tailored training material, under a collaboration agreement signed with the major global insurer, the UK P&I Club.



Under the terms of the agreement, OLG will host 50 video and webinar courses developed by the UK P&I Club, on its intuitive next-gen Learning Management System (LMS). These include its award-winning ‘Lessons Learnt’ video animations depicting common, real-life shipping accidents and includes recordings of the monthly webinars hosted by the UK P&I club designed to keep marine professionals up-to-date and informed on evolving industry issues. This catalogue of webinars will be updated as and when new webinars are conducted.



Also featured are a series of modules providing specialist analysis and insight on a range of specific topics from leading figures in the marine industry as well as topical visual content promoting risk awareness and risk management in specific situations.



In more detail, the UK P&I Club content that OLG will host, includes a series of short (5-minute max) animations on such topics as vessel collisions, bunkering mishaps, crew injuries, and enclosed space accidents; monthly 60-90 minute webinars about crew wellness, biofuels, navigation, and other current issues; 30-minute ‘Ask an Expert’ content about cybersecurity, bulk cargo, passage planning and other subjects; as well as short ‘Inside Ship’ videos about risk awareness in the face of dangerous situations involving steering gear, bunker sampling, and hot surfaces.



OLG’s LMS platform delivers training at the point of need, across devices, to optimise the learner experience and, in turn, drive engagement through certifications and award badges for positive encouragement and reward. The platform delivers an enhanced and engaging, yet personalised, enjoyable, and intuitive learning experience.



Abhinava Narayana, Managing Director of Operations and Product Development of OneLearn Global, said OLG’s agile training solutions allowed its customers to tailor learning experiences to their seafarers across all digital platforms to meet specific training needs.



Welcoming the collaboration, Capt. Anuj Velankar, Regional Loss Prevention Director for UK P&I, said: “We have long been committed to sharing valuable training content with seafarers to raise awareness and skill levels. The collaboration with OneLearn Global will greatly benefit seafarers and marine professionals by bringing to them the latest information on key topics.”



Mr. Narayana added: “At OneLearn Global, we know the impact that motivating and inspiring training content can have, and we are thrilled to be working with the prestigious UK P&I Club on bringing world-class learning content to seafarers.



“Thanks to the collaborative agreement we have signed with the UK P&I Club, we are able to include this important content as part of the catalogue of courses we offer OLG customers, both in an online and offline mode. This is in addition to the larger universe of eLearning and immersive learning courseware we offer daily to our learners. It is about driving learning on demand across the board,” he said.



Headquartered in Cyprus, OneLearn Global provides digital training solutions to serve the maritime, energy, hospitality and industrial sectors and offers a rapidly growing content library via an enormously effective and intuitive next-gen Learning Management System (LMS), designed to deliver both an enhanced and engaging, yet personalised and intuitive, enjoyable learning experience through digitalisation.

