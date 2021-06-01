UK MCA Partners With Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center

A joint commitment to creating zero carbon shipping has led to the Maritime and Coastguard Agency joining forces with a specialist research and development centre.

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping has signed a partnership agreement with the MCA as a formal recognition of their joint working.

It means the Maritime & Coastguard Agency becomes an official partner to the Center, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration about the development of zero carbon solutions for the maritime industry.

The two organizations will share their respective expertise as they work to accelerate the development and implementation of future fuels and technologies as the drive continues to create zero carbon shipping.

As part of this effort, the two partners have committed to extensive knowledge sharing within research and development. This will involve joint activities on an industry transition strategy including an action plan for the development of regulation and policies enabling the maritime industry to meet the target of decarbonisation by 2050.

The MCA will also be involved in the further development of techno-economic modelling, enabling the comparison of future fuels across segments and geography.

Brian Johnson, CEO of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “At the heart of the partnership lies a common vision and that vision is about creating a sustainable way to make zero carbon shipping the future of maritime.”

Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Center said: “Public private partnerships are a central part of a successful journey towards zero carbon shipping in 2050.”

“The collaboration with MCA is an excellent example of a highly complementary partnership that will strengthen our ability to create a sustainable transition strategy and influence the enabling regulatory framework. We look forward to the collaboration.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.