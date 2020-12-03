UK Hydrographic Office to Host Virtual ADMIRALTY Blue Data Conference

Event will bring together leading experts to address some of the defining questions for our ocean industries and the marine environment By The Maritime Executive 12-03-2020 12:57:42

The UK Hydrographic Office will host its virtual ADMIRALTY Blue Data Conference, “Addressing the big marine questions,” on Tuesday 26 January 2021. The digital event will bring together leading experts in ocean science, marine data and the Blue Economy to explore the transformative power of blue data and address the big marine questions.



The series of talks and panel discussions will include how shipping’s digital and data transformation is redefining the future of navigation, from the bridge to the boardroom – from driving safety standards and unlocking new efficiencies, to supporting the advance of autonomous shipping.



Sessions will also look to define the Blue Economy, and its potential to change millions of lives, as well as how the global marine community could unlock trillions of dollars of sustainable economic value over the next 10 years.



Finally, participants will get a chance to hear from experts who are setting the agenda on the sustainable management of our ocean resources, and find out how data and partnerships are transforming our relationship with the oceans for the better.



The virtual conference will be held on Tuesday 26 January 2021 at 10:00 am GMT and attendance is free. Find out more and view our full speaker line up here: https://discover.admiralty.co. uk/blue-data-conference

