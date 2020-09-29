UECC’s Eco-Friendly PCTCs Tagged for New Oslo Tram Transport

New trams for the City of Oslo, Norway, will be delivered using UECC’s eco-friendly duel-fuel LNG PCTC vessels, with new LNG battery-hybrid ships joining the mix in 2021. The deliveries link UECC, the leading sustainable short sea carrier in Europe, with Oslo, named European Green City for 2019.

“Oslo is dedicated to building a green future, and these new energy-efficient trams will be tangible proof of those efforts,” says UECC CEO Glenn Edvardsen. “UECC is proud that our eco-friendly PCTC vessels were chosen to be part of this important delivery.”

The first tram was loaded on the UECC dual-fuel LNG PCTC Auto Eco in Pasajes, Spain on September 11th of this year, then transshipped onto the conventionally powered M/V Spica Leader in Zeebrugge, arriving in Drammen on September 19th.

Another four trams will be delivered in 2020, with regular shipments commencing in September 2021 and continuing through the delivery of all 87 vehicles. “UECC will take delivery of our first LNG battery-hybrid PCTC at the end of 2021, with two more to follow,” Edvardsen notes. “Once these vessels join our fleet, we expect to deliver the remainder of the new trams all the way to Norway using this world-leading eco technology.”

For the Oslo delivery, UECC is cooperating with the Spanish mobility company CAF, producer of the trams, and Noatum Logistics (UGL), the Spanish freight forwarding company. The trams will be shipped partially assembled, with final assembly, testing and detailing to be completed upon delivery in Oslo.

The total value of the tram order is estimated in excess of NOK 4 billion, roughly EUR 360 million. In addition to being significantly lighter and quieter than Oslo’s outgoing tram fleet, the new trains are designed with improved access for wheelchairs and strollers. All 87 trams are expected to be in service by the end of 2024.

