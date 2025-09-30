UECC’s Auto Advance Wins Award With Bremenports For Most Eco-Friendly Ship

[By: United European Car Carriers]

United European Car Carriers (UECC) has secured for the fourth time Bremenports’ Green Focus Award for the most eco-friendly ship, with its multi-fuel LNG battery hybrid PCTC Auto Advance gaining the prestigious prize for the second year running with an even higher green score.

“UECC has taken a leading role in implementing innovative technological solutions on its newbuilds and these pioneering investments are now paying off in the form of enhanced environmental performance and reduced exposure to new green regulations,” said UECC’s Head of Newbuilding Jan Thore Foss.

“This award further vindicates these investments and provides an additional incentive to continue upgrading our fleet with alternative fuel technologies to accelerate progress towards our goal of net zero emissions by 2040.”

‘Exceptionally strong score’

He was speaking after the awards ceremony at Bremenports’ recent Envoconnect ports sustainability conference at which Foss was handed the trophy for the Cleanest Ship calling at the German ports of Bremen and Bremerhaven in 2024 by Bremen State Councillor Kai Stührenberg. “That is an exceptionally strong score,” Stührenberg emphasised in presenting the award before a packed audience at the high-profile event staged in Bremerhaven.

He was referring to the Environmental Ship Index (ESI) rating of 82.77 recorded by the Auto Advance with calls at Bremerhaven last year, which exceeded its previous winning score of 80.1 logged in 2023. ESI is a global benchmark of ship performance in terms of carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen oxide (NOx) and sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions, giving a score of between zero and 100 to indicate the level of performance exceeding IMO requirements.

Energy-saving technologies

The 2021-built Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) Auto Advance is one of three UECC sister ships – along with Auto Achieve and Auto Aspire – that are equipped with multi-fuel LNG engines allowing the use of both LNG and low-carbon liquefied biomethane (LBM), as well as a battery hybrid solution for energy efficiency.

The first such LNG battery hybrid PCTCs to be delivered, these vessels have an advanced energy management system to control production and consumption of power onboard, optimising operations at sea and manoeuvring in port. This regulates the vessels’ energy storage system – charged by a permanent magnet, directly driven shaft generator or dual-fuel generators – to ensure minimal emissions when using the bow thruster for harbour manoeuvring.

Foss pointed out the use of LBM, or bioLNG, under UECC’s Sail for Change environmental initiative, supported by leading European vehicle manufacturers, allows carbon-neutral transportation, while turbocharging UECC’s efforts to reach its goal of a 45% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030 - above the IMO target of 40%.

Accelerating alternative fuel adoption

UECC has made rapid strides in adoption of alternative fuels such as biofuels, LNG and bioLNG, which can contribute as much as 70% of emissions reductions, while also rolling out a range of energy-saving solutions that can deliver around 20%. The remaining 10% of emissions cuts can be derived from port electrification and shore power. In parallel, the company is advancing

digitalization initiatives to optimize vessel performance and further support decarbonization.

The company’s CEO Glenn Edvardsen said the environmental profile of its 16-vessel fleet will be further enhanced with the scheduled delivery in 2028 of two similar multi-fuel LNG battery hybrid newbuilds that will strengthen its position as the leading provider of sustainable short sea ro-ro transportation in Europe.

Commenting on the latest Green Focus award, Edvardsen said: “We are delighted to again receive this coveted accolade that demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and our ability to progressively reduce the carbon footprint of our fleet through the use of alternative fuels, as well as other energy-saving measures, to optimise environmental performance for the benefit of our customers under the new green regime.”