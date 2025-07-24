UAB-Online & Systems Navigator Expand Integrated Solution for Liquid Bulks

[By: UAB-Online]

UAB-Online and Systems Navigator today share the results of their expanding collaboration. Since announcing their partnership in early 2024, the companies have implemented their joint solution at more than ten liquid bulk terminals, confirming its scalability and operational value for terminals, shipping agents, and other maritime stakeholders.

“We’re not just connecting systems. We’re connecting people, workflows and decisions,” said Vincent de Gast, Business Director at Systems Navigator. “Together we deliver a digital environment where all parties work from the same data, in real time.”

Complementary strengths in one connected solution

The joint approach brings together Systems Navigator’s planning platform, Dropboard, and UAB-Online’s cloud-based collaboration platform. Dropboard delivers predictive planning, scheduling, and berth optimisation. UAB-Online supports pre-arrival workflows, operational documents, and communication with all relevant stakeholders.

The API integration between the two systems creates a single, user-friendly environment where terminals and supply chain partners collaborate more efficiently. Users benefit from one login, one source of truth, and seamless access to planning and visit data.

“Our customers no longer have to ask who is next at the jetty,” said Hans Bobeldijk, CEO of UAB-Online. “They see it. They know it. That saves time and reduces friction in day-to-day operations.”

Integrations in practice

The joint solution is currently in use at over ten terminals, including those operated by Liquin, Chane, and Vesta Terminals. These implementations span a variety of operational contexts and local system setups. In each case, the combination of Dropboard and UAB-Online has enabled better communication, faster decision-making, and greater operational consistency.

Examples of operational improvements include:

UAB-Online:

Real-time data sharing across all stakeholders, reducing manual communication and improving coordination

Automated pre-arrival checks and document handling, improving compliance and accelerating operational readiness

Dropboard:

Operational delays are immediately reflected in the schedule, enabling swift rescheduling

Optimized berth and tank scheduling, reducing demurrage costs and ship turnaround times

Combined benefits of the integration:

A shared planning view accessible to agents, surveyors and operators, ensuring consistency across the chain

Accurate berth scheduling based on agreed loading rates, improving resource allocation

Up to 30 percent less phone traffic in daily coordination.

A scalable model for the sector

The collaboration has proven to be easily replicable across sites. The plug-and-play nature of the integration makes onboarding for new customers more efficient. Terminals with legacy systems can benefit from immediate digitalisation without overhauling their IT infrastructure.

According to both teams, this standardised approach can serve as a blueprint for port call planning and communication in the liquid bulk sector. The partnership has already established a strong position in the ARA region and is being extended to international operations.

“We believe the solution is gaining traction not because we push it, but because it works,” said Hans Bobeldijk. “It helps customers move from reactive to proactive operations. That makes a difference.”

Next steps

The teams are now working on complex integration projects with large international customers. These new implementations will further align the two platforms and help define a shared roadmap for the future.

“We started as two separate products that connected,” said Vincent de Gast. “We are now moving toward one integrated experience for our customers.”