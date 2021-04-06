U.S. CMTS Mariner Mental Health Survey

By The Maritime Executive 04-05-2021 11:49:20

The U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System (CMTS) COVID-19 Working Group (C-19 WG) encourages mariners from all segments of the U.S. maritime industry to take ten minutes to anonymously complete the “Mariner Mental Health Needs during Covid-19” online survey at https://redcap.link/mariners. The confidential survey asks mariners a variety of questions about COVID-19, mental health, and their experiences and feelings when aboard a vessel during the challenges of this worldwide pandemic. No mariner identification data will be collected. Survey participation from a significant portion of the mariners in each industry segment is critical to understanding how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their mental health. The survey is available from January 22 through May 31, 2021. (1/29/21) [CMTS COVID-19 Working Group: Survey of U.S. Mariner Mental Health Needs during COVID-19 – Coast Guard Maritime Commons Blog].

The information will also be posted on the CMTS website at www.CMTS.gov.

